A new study has found that nearly nine in 10 residents of Cross River State are considering leaving the state, citing worsening public infrastructure, poor healthcare, unreliable electricity supply and insecurity.

The study, conducted by SBM Intelligence, an Africa-focused geopolitical and market intelligence firm, warns that the state risks a demographic haemorrhage if urgent reforms are not implemented.

Titled “Where Nigerian Families Actually Thrive”, the study assessed residents’ perceptions of family life across indicators such as income, safety, affordability, healthcare, education, electricity supply and community support.

According to the survey, 89.9 per cent of respondents in Cross River expressed an intention to relocate, the highest among the states surveyed.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“An 89.9 per cent relocation intent rate signals a coming demographic haemorrhage that will compound its fiscal position within a decade,” the report stated.

SBM Intelligence said the data used in the study were current as of 6 May, noting that some of it may change over time.

The survey covered eight states: Cross River, Oyo, the Federal Capital Territory, Rivers, Bauchi, Anambra, Lagos and Kano.

Governance concerns and service delivery gaps

The report urged visible and swift government action on core public services, particularly waste management, road rehabilitation and school infrastructure, warning that failure to act could accelerate outward migration.

In one account cited from Cross River, a community leader described deteriorating road conditions, saying: “Even a wheelbarrow cannot pass through these roads, let alone a car.”

The findings suggest that Cross River consistently ranked among the poorest-performing locations, placing last or near last in 11 of the 15 quality-of-life indicators assessed, including healthcare, education, safety, affordability, and childcare access.

By comparison, Anambra recorded a 49.1 per cent relocation intent rate, while Lagos followed closely at 49 per cent, driven largely by high living costs, unreliable power supply and perceptions of better opportunities elsewhere.

In contrast, Oyo recorded the lowest relocation intent, with fewer than 2% of respondents indicating a desire to leave.

The survey also found that Abuja remains the most preferred destination for internal migrants across all regions, despite persistent concerns about affordability and electricity supply. The city remains particularly attractive to residents of Lagos and Anambra.

Infrastructure decay and public services

Beyond social indicators, respondents described a gradual deterioration of basic infrastructure, including roads, waste disposal systems and public utilities.

The report cited accounts of impassable roads, communities without electricity and mounting refuse in urban centres.

In parts of Calabar, the state capital, overflowing waste dumps were reportedly visible along major roads, raising public health concerns.

Healthcare emerged as a major area of concern, with Cross River recording the lowest healthcare quality score among the locations surveyed.

Education and childcare services also ranked at the bottom, with the state scoring two out of five on key indicators.

Although Cross River operates a free education policy, residents interviewed by SBM Intelligence reported overcrowded classrooms, leaking roofs, broken furniture and informal fees imposed on parents.

Emergency intervention needed’

The report concluded that Cross River’s challenges reflect systemic governance failures rather than isolated service delivery gaps.

Analysts involved in the study said no other location surveyed showed “the depth of failure” observed in Cross River, calling for urgent, coordinated intervention to prevent further deterioration.

Without significant improvements in public services and infrastructure, the report warned, the state could face increasing outward migration, with implications for its economic and social development.

Once promoted as one of Nigeria’s leading tourism destinations, Cross River has in recent years grappled with economic and infrastructure challenges. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about deteriorating roads, inadequate public services, unemployment and declining investment, factors that have contributed to growing dissatisfaction with living conditions in the state.