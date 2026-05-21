Kogi East Senator, Isah Jibrin, has declared himself the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 senatorial election despite the outcome of the party’s primary election, which showed he lost.

Mr Jibrin issued a personally signed statement confirming he won on Thursday, three days after losing the primary election.

The senator chairs the Senate Committee on Customs and also heads the ad hoc committee investigating the N30 trillion Ways and Means loan obtained by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Jibrin lost the APC primary conducted on Monday to determine the party’s candidate for the 2027 senatorial election in Kogi East. He reportedly failed to secure a single vote in his ward during the exercise.

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Joseph Erico, widely believed to be the preferred aspirant of Governor Usman Ododo, polled 3,642 votes and was subsequently declared winner of the primary and APC candidate for the 2027 election in the senatorial district.

Since the announcement of the result, Mr Jibrin has continued to protest the outcome of the election. In a viral video circulating online, the senator was seen expressing anger for being denied the ticket despite his loyalty to Governor Ododo and former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Howver, leaders and stakeholders of the APC in Kogi East Senatorial District have urged the senator to accept the ballot outcome.

But in his statement, Mr Jibrin insisted that he remained the rightful candidate of the party for the district.

“Let me state categorically and without ambiguity: I remain the authentic candidate of the APC in Kogi East and firmly committed to seeking the mandate of my people once again under the platform of our great party, the APC. At no time did I withdraw, step down, or authorise any individual or group to issue statements on my behalf regarding such baseless claims.

“Never at any point — verbally or in writing — have I informed anyone, institution, or authority that I will not return to the Senate in 2027. I remain stoic, resolute, focused, and more prepared than ever to continue rendering quality representation to the good people of Kogi East.”

The embattled senator urged the leadership of the APC to disregard reports suggesting he had withdrawn from the race, describing them as the handiwork of “mischiefmakers.”

“I urge the leadership and hierarchy of our great party, the APC, as well as my supporters and stakeholders across the district, not to fall for the antics and ploys of fifth columnists whose only stock-in-trade is confusion, blackmail, and political mischief.

“It is obvious that the sponsors of these fake reports have descended into panic mode. Having failed to gain the confidence and support of the people, they have resorted to crude propaganda, misinformation, and desperate underhanded tactics in a futile attempt to distort reality and create unnecessary tension within our political family.

“No amount of fabricated stories, sponsored propaganda, forged statements, or orchestrated campaigns of falsehood can diminish the overwhelming support, goodwill, and confidence the people of Kogi East continue to repose in me. Those behind these lies are merely exposing the emptiness of their strategy and the depth of their desperation,” he said.

Mr Jibrin said he remained committed to the peace, progress, and development of Kogi State and would continue to stand firmly with his people.

He also called on his supporters, stakeholders, and party faithful to remain steadfast.

The controversy is not peculiar to Kogi State. There are disputes trailing the ruling party’s ongoing primaries across several states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In the past few days, allegations of imposition of candidates, manipulation of delegates’ lists, irregular accreditation processes, and last-minute disqualifications have emerged from different states where the APC conducted primaries for National Assembly and State House of Assembly positions. In some instances, aspirants rejected the outcomes outright, insisting that the exercises did not reflect the will of party members.

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Some political observers say the recurring disputes could deepen internal divisions within the APC, especially in states where influential party figures are backing rival aspirants. The disagreements may also lead to prolonged legal battles, defections, and parallel campaigns capable of weakening the party’s electoral strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

Unresolved grievances from party primaries have historically contributed to losses suffered by major political parties during general elections, as aggrieved members sometimes work against official candidates or move to opposition parties.