After decades at the helm of Silverbird Group, founder Ben Murray-Bruce has stepped down.

The former senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, launched Silverbird in 1980 after returning to Nigeria with a N20,000 loan obtained from his family.

The entertainment outfit is responsible for organising the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and Mr Nigeria pageants.

Its business divisions also include Silverbird Properties, Silverbird Film Distribution, Silverbird Communications, Silverbird Cinemas, Silverbird Production, and Dream Magic Studios.

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In a recent outing, Mr Murray-Bruce recounted how the 1983 military coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari crippled his once-thriving concert promotion business.

New leadership

In a new development, the founder has announced the appointment of his brother, Mr Roy Murray-Bruce, as the new Chairman of Silverbird Group.

In a statement on his social media pages, the former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority said that Roy brings with him over four decades of leadership experience, vision, and governance expertise.

“As former President of Silverbird Group, he played a significant role in the expansion of our organisation across television, radio, cinemas, retail, and property development, while helping pioneer Cineplex culture in Nigeria and West Africa.

“I am confident that under his leadership, Silverbird Group will continue its commitment to excellence, innovation, growth, and industry leadership across Africa. I look forward to this exciting new chapter for the Group,” he wrote.

Roy Murray-Bruce

Unlike his highly public brother, Ben Murray-Bruce, Roy Murray-Bruce is known to maintain a low profile.

Born into the prominent Murray-Bruce family to mixed-race Ijaw parents, Roy Murray-Bruce travelled to the United States for his tertiary studies, where he studied at California State University.

He graduated from the institution with a degree in Business Administration.

Upon returning to Nigeria in 1986, he initially worked at Domino Stores, a family-owned retail business.

He officially joined the Silverbird Group in 1995, initially taking charge of the company’s television syndication unit.

He rose through the ranks to serve as the President of Silverbird Group, a position which he held until he was appointed its Chairman.