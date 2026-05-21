The Lagos State Archery in Schools Sports Development Programme continued its statewide rollout on Wednesday with its fifth activation at Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, as organisers intensified efforts to expand grassroots participation in the sport across Lagos.

The initiative, organised by the Lagos State Archery Association (LSAA) through the Lagos State School Sports Association (LSSSA) and powered by the Zen Archery Sports Foundation, moved to Babs Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Berger, on Thursday for the sixth activation in the series.

Organisers said the programme has already introduced archery to more than 500 students across four days of activities in different parts of the state, while about 80 sports masters have also received training.

The project aims to introduce students and teachers to archery through structured, safety-focused sessions delivered in schools across Lagos.

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Speaking on the expansion of the programme into Ajegunle and Ojodu Berger, the Founder of Zen Archery Sports Foundation, Emmanuel Oyeleke, described the initiative as an opportunity to expand access to competitive sports across different communities.

“Ajegunle has given Nigeria some of its finest athletes. We are not bringing archery here as something new or foreign — we are giving another opportunity to a community that already knows how to produce champions. Babs Fafunwa, tomorrow is equally important: Education District 6 is home to thousands of students who deserve access to this pathway. Every school we reach is another community in the pipeline,” he said.

Ajegunle, located in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, is widely regarded as one of Lagos’ most successful sporting communities, having produced notable athletes in football, boxing, and athletics over the years.

Organisers said taking archery to Tolu Schools Complex reflects efforts to demonstrate that the sport can be developed competitively in any part of the state with the right support structure.

The activation at Tolu Schools Complex followed the same structure as previous sessions, including safety briefings, range setup in accordance with World Archery standards, demonstrations of equipment handling, stance, aiming, and release techniques, practical shooting sessions, and instructor training for sports masters.

Noticeable improvements

According to organisers, the technical delivery of the programme has improved steadily across the first four activations, with faster range setup, more detailed demonstrations, and better coordination with teachers and school officials.

The sixth activation, held on Thursday at Babs Fafunwa Millennium School in Ojodu Berger, has extended the programme into Education District 6, one of Lagos’ densely populated educational corridors.

Named after former Minister of Education, Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, the school was described by organisers as an ideal partner for a programme focused on student development beyond the classroom.

Sports masters trained during the Ojodu Berger activation are also expected to serve as part of a wider instructor network that will continue archery development in the district after the programme ends.

Organisers noted that the initiative has deliberately targeted schools across different parts of Lagos to ensure wider access to the sport regardless of location.

Between 12 and 21 May, the programme covered six communities across Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and other districts, including Agege, Bariga, Ikoyi, Surulere, Ajegunle, and Ojodu Berger.

The first activation held on 12 May at Diary Farm School Complex, Agege, reached about 140 students from six schools.

The second activation followed on 13 May at Ajayi Crowther Memorial Senior Grammar School, Bariga, involving about 110 students from six schools, while Government College, Ikoyi, hosted the third session on 14 May with another 110 students participating.

The fourth activation took place on 19 May at Obele High School, Surulere, attracting about 200 students.

Organisers said the strongest young talents identified during the sessions could later be considered for the South-West Nigeria U-21 Archery Camp and Championship.

They added that every sports master trained during the programme becomes part of the state’s growing coaching network, while each participating student joins a documented development pathway aimed at moving athletes from school exposure to state, regional, and national competitions.

The Lagos State Archery in Schools Sports Development Programme is regarded as one of the broadest school-based archery development initiatives currently running in Nigeria.