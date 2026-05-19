The senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 senatorial election.

Mr Abiru, a banker and former Lagos State commissioner for finance, secured affirmation votes across all wards in Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe local government areas during the party’s primaries held on Monday.

With the victory, the senator will contest for a third term in the Senate in 2027. He was first elected into the Senate in 2020 following a bye-election and later won re-election in 2023. Mr Abiru currently chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Before joining partisan politics, Mr Abiru built a career in the banking sector, rising to the position of Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited between 2013 and 2016. He also served as Commissioner for Finance under the administration of former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola. Prior to that appointment, he was the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited.

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He also served on the boards of several organisations, including Airtel Mobile Networks Limited, FBN Capital Limited (now FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited), FBN Bank Sierra Leone Limited, and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS).

During his tenure as Lagos finance commissioner, the state floated an N80 billion bond, which earned Lagos the EMEA Finance Best Local Currency Bond Award in 2012. His administration also intensified tax reforms after the discovery of more than 5.5 million tax defaulters in the state in 2013. The reforms reportedly boosted Land Use Charge revenue generation to N6.2 billion.

Reacting to his emergence, Mr Abiru, in a statement issued by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun, expressed appreciation to party leaders and members for supporting his third-term ambition.

The senator noted that the outcome of the primary reflects a collective commitment to the continued growth and development of Lagos East Senatorial District and Lagos State.

“I am deeply humbled by this overwhelming show of love, loyalty, and support. The massive turnout and solidarity displayed today is a clear reflection of our shared commitment to the continued growth, development, and progress of Lagos East and our dear Lagos State,” Mr Abiru said.

The senator added that the affirmation belonged to every committed party member and resident who believed in the vision of a more prosperous Lagos East.

“This victory is not mine alone. It belongs to every committed party member and every resident who believes in our collective vision for a more prosperous Lagos East,” Mr Abiru said.

Mr Abiru also commended President Bola Tinubu for his inspiring leadership, saying it continues to motivate public office holders across the country.

He reiterated his commitment to delivering impactful representation, people-centred governance and sustained development across the district.

“By the grace of God, I remain committed to delivering impactful representation, people-centred governance, and sustained development for our people. Together, we will u to move Lagos East forward,” he said.