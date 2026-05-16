Governor Agbu Kefas has intensified political consultations ahead of the 2027 elections, visiting the Jalingo residence of David Kente, an aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

The visit, which took place on Friday, has sparked renewed political conversations within the APC as early manoeuvring for the party’s primaries gathers pace.

Governor Kefas was accompanied by his campaign director-general, Danladi Baido, and Sani Abubakar, the Taraba State coordinator of the Renewed Hope political movement.

Mr Kente, a businessman and long-time APC member, is from Governor Agbu’s home Wukari Local Government Area, a factor party insiders say has heightened sensitivities within the party.

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Wukari is widely regarded as one of Taraba State’s most politically influential local government areas, having produced key political figures at both state and national levels. Its voting strength and strategic location often make it central to alliance-building and power-sharing calculations in the state.

Images and short video clips from the visit circulated on social media, fuelling speculation that political negotiations were underway behind closed doors.

However, several party sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the meeting was largely exploratory and aimed at managing competing interests ahead of the APC primaries.

“There is concern about avoiding internal discontent, especially with two strong aspirants emerging from the same local government,” one APC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak directly with Mr Kente were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to his phone were not returned as of the time of filing this report.

His media consultant, Ben Adaji, however, offered a different account of the engagement.

Mr Adaji said approaches were made to persuade Mr Kente to reconsider his governorship ambition, but insisted that his principal declined, maintaining his decision to seek the party’s ticket through the primaries.

“He was encouraged to step aside, but he made it clear that he remains in the race and prefers an open contest,” Mr Adaji said.

He added that only the APC leadership has the authority to determine whether a consensus arrangement would apply and stressed that Mr Kente is demanding a level playing field.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the discussions. Calls and messages sent to the governor’s aides and the APC state leadership for clarification were not returned as of press time.

The development comes amid renewed public debate over claims that former Taraba State governor Jolly Nyame had endorsed Governor Kefas for a second term.

Mr Nyame was previously a member of the APC but defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following disagreements with the party leadership, particularly after Governor Kefas endorsed the incumbent Taraba North senator, Shuaibu Lau, a move allies of the former governor said sidelined his political interests.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Nyame had earlier indicated interest in contesting the Taraba North senatorial seat on the PDP platform but later withdrew.

After stepping aside, Mr Nyame publicly declared support for Emmanuel Bwacha, who is contesting the governorship seat unopposed on the PDP platform.

Although Mr Nyame met with Governor Kefas earlier this week, sources close to the former governor said the meeting should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any second-term ambition, stressing that his backing of Mr Bwacha remains unchanged.

Governor Kefas, who defected from the PDP to the APC earlier this year, is expected to face a competitive governorship primary, with other aspirants insisting that no candidate would be imposed.

Political observers say the engagement with Mr Kente, alongside clarifications surrounding Mr Nyame’s political stance, highlights the delicate balancing act within Taraba’s APC as it seeks to manage ambition, geography and elite influence ahead of the 2027 election.