The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations that its operatives brutalised staff of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital during a controversial operation that triggered outrage among health workers and disrupted activities at the facility earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Friday on its Facebook page, the anti-graft agency said its operatives were at the hospital on 12 May solely for an administrative assignment to authenticate a medical document in an ongoing fraud case, and not to arrest any hospital staff.

The commission added that, contrary to reports circulating on social media and among medical workers, no hospital staff member was arrested or detained during the incident.

The EFCC’s position follows widespread condemnation of the operation, which reportedly caused panic within the hospital premises as workers and patients fled for safety.

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PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the incident disrupted medical services at the tertiary hospital amid allegations that EFCC operatives used force, including firing teargas, during the operation.

The EFCC also responded to allegations that some of its operatives assaulted hospital personnel.

“The Commission is outraged by the allegations of brutalisation of staff of the hospital,” the statement said.

“Even though we have not seen any physical evidence of such brutality in terms of bodily harm or injury to anyone… the Commission, as a responsible organisation, has ordered an investigation into the incident.”

The agency said any operative found to have violated its standard operating procedures during the operation would face disciplinary action.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the EFCC said the operation was connected to efforts to verify a medical report submitted by a suspect standing trial before the Federal High Court in Uyo over alleged fraud involving several microfinance banks, including the University of Uyo Microfinance Bank.

In Friday’s statement, the commission appealed for calm and urged the public not to allow the incident to undermine anti-corruption efforts.

The commission added that it “recognises the rights of every Nigerian” and would continue to carry out its mandate “without distraction or encroachment on the inalienable right of anyone.”