Nigeria has announced that it will henceforth implement a 30-day visa exemption for Rwandans.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, in a statement on Friday, said it has “completed all arrangements” to implement the directive of President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

“Under this bilateral arrangement, Rwandan nationals may enter Nigeria without a visa for a period not exceeding thirty (30) days for lawful purposes, including tourism, business, and official engagements. However, individuals seeking to remain in Nigeria beyond the approved 30-day period will be required to obtain the appropriate visa through a Nigerian Embassy or High Commission abroad, or the Nigerian e-Visa channel,” NIS spokesperson Akinsola Akinlabi said in a statement.

Read the full statement below.

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NIGERIA IMPLEMENTS 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTION FOR RWANDAN NATIONALS

Following the announcement by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, granting Rwandan nationals a 30-day visa exemption reciprocating similar gesture from Rwandan Government to Nigerian citizens, the Nigeria Immigration Service has completed all arrangements for the directive’s implementation.

2. Under this bilateral arrangement, Rwandan nationals are may enter Nigeria without a visa for a period not exceeding thirty (30) days for lawful purposes, including tourism, business, and official engagements.

However, individuals seeking to remain in Nigeria beyond the approved 30-day period will be required to obtain the appropriate visa through a Nigerian Embassy or High Commission abroad, or the Nigeria e-Visa

channel.

3. Consequently, all international entry points, including airports, land borders, and seaports, have been directed to commence immediate implementation of the policy in line with the Presidential directive.

4. The Nigeria Immigration Service notes that this initiative reflects the strong diplomatic and bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Rwanda, while promoting intra-African mobility, tourism, and economic cooperation in line with continental aspirations.

5. The Service remains committed to facilitating safe, orderly, and lawful migration in accordance with international best practices and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

6. For any clarification, assistance, or further inquiries, the public is encouraged to reach out to the NIS through its verified communication

channels:

• X (Twitter): [@nigimmigration]

• Instagram: [@nigimmigration]

• Facebook: [@nigimmigration]

• Contact Center Numbers: 09121900655, 09121556359,

09121477092 (available 24/7)

• WhatsApp: 0916087800, 09117717772

e-Signed

DCI Akinsola Akinlabi

Service Public Relations Officer

Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja

15th May, 2026