The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Abia branch, on Thursday, announced the suspension of its industrial action with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the strike suspension followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the union and the Abia State Government.

The union disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its state Chairman, Chinedu Ezeh and Secretary, Chibueze Nwachukwu.

The statement further disclosed that the decision to suspend the 63-day-old action was arrived at after the signing of the MoU and its subsequent ratification by the union’s congress.

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According to the statement, the MoU “substantially addresses the union’s demands”.

The union commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia for his intervention and commitment to prioritising the welfare of judiciary workers in the state.

It also thanked the people for their support during the strike, particularly for their backing of efforts to strengthen the judiciary.

It expressed appreciation to the state Chief Judge, Lilian Abai, the judiciary management, judges, the Nigerian Bar Association, senior lawyers, and other stakeholders, for their support and interventions.

It also lauded the patience, resilience, discipline, and solidarity among its members, who were said to have “remained steadfast” in defence of justice and the rule of law.

The union described the suspension of the strike as “a significant milestone in the continued struggle for a more independent, efficient, and financially autonomous judiciary in Abia”.

JUSUN said it remained committed to supporting lawful efforts to strengthen the judiciary and improve the delivery of justice.

It expressed the hope that all the terms of the MoU would be faithfully implemented in the spirit of the agreement.

NAN reports that the union downed tools on 13 March, following a disagreement with the government over “outstanding leave allowances and non-implementation of judicial autonomy”, among other issues.