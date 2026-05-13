President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, which begins on Thursday.

President Tinubu was received at the Presidential Wing of the Kigali International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.

Others who came to receive the President included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, the Nigerian Chargé d’Affaires in Rwanda, Ibrahim Zanna and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Founded in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the forum has become the largest annual gathering of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers. It focuses on accelerating economic transformation through shared scale, regional integration, and increased cross-border investment.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The theme of this year’s forum is: “The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership.”

At the forum, President Tinubu will speak on “Holding the Line: Nigeria’s Reform Bet in a Fractured World,” highlighting the gains of sustaining Nigeria’s bold reforms, among other topics.

The President will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with top global and African business leaders while reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role in shaping the continent’s future.

President Tinubu will use the occasion of the summit to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to advancing African unity, deepening regional economic cooperation, and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate private sector-driven sustainable development across the continent.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 13, 2026