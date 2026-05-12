The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Enugu State Government, have arrested a woman, Ogechi John, for allegedly beating her nine-year-old stepdaughter to death in Enugu State.

The Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development in Enugu State announced this in a statement on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday at Nchatancha Nike Near Emene Area in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mrs John, who hails from Oderiko in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was arrested by the police on Monday morning for the alleged offence.

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According to the ministry, neighbours reported that the late stepdaughter, Amanda John, had been a victim of constant and ruthless maltreatment at the hands of her step mother.

Commissioner speaks

Reacting, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Enugu State, Ngozi Enih, expressed the state government’s anger over the incident, saying the government would not relent until justice was done in the matter.

Mr Enih stressed that the administration of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has zero tolerance for any form of child abuse and child homicide.

“So, we swung into action on learning about this tragedy to ensure that the suspect was arrested.

“But it doesn’t end there. We will be pressing for thorough and expedited investigation to ensure that justice is not just done, but done really fast,” she said.

“Nobody should take another’s life and certainly not the life of any child in Enugu State. We condemn it in totality.”

Prohibited in Nigeria

Murder, an intentional killing of someone, and manslaughter, which is killing without intent, are both outlawed in Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act.

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While Section 319 of the Act prescribes death sentence for offenders convicted of murder, Section 325 stipulates that offenders convicted of manslaughter face life imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

Several persons have been convicted for manslaughter and murder.

In March 2019 for instance, a 52-year-old man, Joshua Akanbi, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Ado Ekiti High Court for manslaughter.

In November 2025,a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt convicted and sentenced a man to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.