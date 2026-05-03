In a season defined by pressure, shifting momentum, and the constant fight for survival, Remo Stars head coach Usman Abd’Allah is not dressing up the reality ahead of his side’s trip to Aba.

Standing in their way are Enyimba FC, nine-time NPFL champions and one of the most storied sides in Nigerian football. But history, as Abd’Allah sees it, counts for little in a campaign where survival instincts now outweigh reputation.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES ahead of Sunday’s decisive encounter in Aba, the Remo Stars boss laid out his expectations, tactical mindset, and the broader context shaping what could be a defining fixture in their season.

It will be very competitive

For Abd’Allah, the stakes go beyond names and legacy; it is about position and urgency.

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“It’s going to be tough, and it’s not going to be easy. Very, very competitive game regardless of the name of the teams,” he said.

“It’s just the position where we are. It’s the situation that will make the game so interesting. But we are hoping, we will try and then plan to see that we get something out of it.”

Both teams head into the clash under pressure, navigating a difficult campaign in which consistency has been hard to find, and every point counts.

There is no home, no away

Traditionally, Aba is one of the most intimidating grounds in Nigerian football. But Abd’Allah believes the league’s dynamics this season have shifted.

“I think every team that comes in, like now, when you look at it, there is no home, no away. Nobody is comfortable at home, neither will you be comfortable away.”

That reality, he insists, shapes Remo Stars’ approach.

“So, definitely we need the points. If we can get the three points, that would be fantastic. But then again, even if we cannot get and we get the point out of there or the three points, in either way, it will really, really help us.”

A defining moment in the run-in

With the season nearing its conclusion, the fixture carries added significance.

“Maybe that match will show our position before the last match of the season,” Abd’Allah noted.

“It might really point out how far we’ve come since I got here, and also where we are going.”

It is not just about the result; it is about the trajectory.

Enyimba have not beaten Remo Stars in their last nine encounters spanning four years, a psychological edge that the visitors will be eager to exploit.

Fans, Pressure, and Survival

For supporters, the expectations are clear: avoid defeat, secure points, and keep the club afloat.

“You know, the fans are hoping there is probably an away win or an away draw. Somewhere therein to just make sure that the team floats and does not relegate this season.”

But Abd’Allah is under no illusions; the pressure is shared.

“It’s a game that will be very, very difficult for both of us. I think also it will be very difficult for him because we are all struggling. We are all teams that we need to get out of this.”

Context: NPFL’s tight margins

This season in the Nigeria Premier Football League has been defined by unpredictability.

Both sides remain on 43 points. separated by goal difference. Remo Stars, with a -5 goal difference, are in 16th place, while the hosts, Enyimba FC, are in 13th with a zero-goal difference.

Traditional powerhouses have faltered, emerging sides have surged, and the gap between mid-table safety and relegation danger has remained razor-thin.

For Remo Stars, the trip to Aba is more than just another fixture.

It is a test of resolve. A measure of progress.

And potentially, a turning point in a season where every decision and every point count.