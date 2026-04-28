The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, asking her to intervene in ensuring a timely ruling in the party’s leadership dispute currently before the Supreme Court.

In a letter submitted to the CJN office on Tuesday, the ADC counsel, S. E. Aruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) & Co., said continuous delay could jeopardise the party’s participation in the 2027 general elections.

“The ADC’s ability to comply with these statutory requirements to participate in the 2027 general elections is wholly dependent on the timely delivery of the judgment in the instant Appeal,” the letter read in part.

The leadership dispute between factions led David Mark and Nafiu Bala had resulted in the Court of Appeal, asking the parties including INEC to maintain the status quo. Consequently, the commission halted the recognition of any faction of the party.

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But both factions rejected INEC’s decision with each insisting should be recognised as the actual leader of the party.

The matter continued at the Supreme Court where the court reserved judgement on 22 April.

However, the ADC said it has created an urgent situation requiring immediate judicial attention.

The party said the leadership vacuum could prevent it from complying with key requirements in INEC’s timetable for the 2027 elections.

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According to the INEC timetable, all political parties must have conducted their primary elections by 30 May.

“Without the delivery of judgment within the next three days from the date of this letter, the ADC stands the grave and irreversible risk of being excluded from participating in the 2027 general elections,” it said.

The lawyers argued that the party’s ability to meet statutory obligations is directly tied to the outcome of the Supreme Court appeal and stressed that a delay in judgment could have far-reaching consequences.