Ranchers Bees FC of Kaduna have secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) following a successful campaign that saw the team finish among the top contenders in the Nigeria National League.

The Club Chairman, Nura Abdullahi, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, describing the promotion as a major milestone in its development and a reward for hard work by players, coaching crew and management.

“This promotion reflects our commitment to excellence and our long-term vision of competing at the highest level of Nigerian football,” he said.

Musa Salisu, a Bees supporter, expressed excitement over the development. He said that the club’s return to the topflight would boost local football in Kaduna State and community engagement.

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Adamu Uri, a player, also expressed his gratitude to the coaches, crews and players for the great success.

“It was not easy from the beginning but we thank Allah for the success,” he said.

NAN reports that the team’s promotion will add depth and competitiveness to the NPFL, as newly promoted sides often bring fresh energy and talent.

The new season of the NPFL is expected to kick off later in the year, with Ranchers Bees set to face more experienced sides in what promises to be a challenging but rewarding campaign.

(NAN)