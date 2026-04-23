Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over Burnley FC, whose relegation was confirmed on Wednesday.

The only goal of the match came early, as Erling Haaland scored after a neat pass from Jérémy Doku. The striker calmly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka to give City a quick lead.

City controlled most of the game and created several chances to score more goals. Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva and Nico O’Reilly all came close, but Dúbravka made important saves to keep Burnley in the match.

Burnley also had their moments. Quilindschy Hartman and Zian Flemming both had good chances to equalise but failed to take them, missing the target under pressure.

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In the second half, City continued to attack, with Haaland hitting the post and Savinho testing the goalkeeper again. However, they could not add a second goal, and the game stayed close until the end.

The win takes City above Arsenal FC at the top of the table, keeping them in strong position in the title race, although both teams have the same points after the same number of matches.

For Burnley, the result ends a difficult season. The Clarets have struggled for form, winning just one of their last 25 league games. Their drop to the Championship confirms their poor run and ends their stay in the top flight for now.