The federal government says Nigeria has recorded measurable progress in paediatric HIV response, particularly in case identification, treatment access and prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT).

Adebobola Bashorun, National Coordinator, National AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme (NASCP), disclosed this at the 2026 Linking and Learning Meeting of the Paediatric Breakthrough Partnership (PBP).

Mr Bashorun, who was represented by Iyaniwura Ozimede, said children remained the most underserved population in HIV response globally and nationally.

“In Nigeria, only a fraction of children living with HIV are currently on treatment, far below the coverage achieved among adults, largely due to dependence on caregivers and systemic gaps,” he said.

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He noted that many children were difficult to identify as they relied on parents, caregivers and health workers, while some were orphaned or lived in households unaware of their HIV status.

According to him, in spite of the challenges Nigeria has made progress through improved index testing and family testing models, which are helping to identify children who would otherwise remain undiagnosed.

He added that viral load monitoring among children on treatment is improving, while age-appropriate anti-retroviral formulations are becoming more available through collaboration with partners.

“HIV remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing public health challenges, especially among vulnerable groups including pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children,” he said.

Mr Bashorun, however, said significant progress had been recorded in PMTCT and paediatric HIV indices in Taraba and Rivers states under the PBP project.

He said more pregnant women were being identified and tested, while more HIV-positive mothers were being initiated on treatment and retained in care.

Existing gaps

He, however, noted that gaps still existed across the HIV care cascade for mothers and children.

“Closing these gaps requires critical reflection on barriers to access, strength of community structures, motivation of health workers and quality of data for informed decision-making,” he said.

Mr Bashorun emphasised that a coordinated, multi-stakeholder approach is key to strengthening Nigeria’s HIV response and achieving better outcomes for children.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Society for Family Health (SFH), Omokhudu Idogho, said progress had been recorded, but many children are still being missed in the HIV response.

Represented by Dayyabu Yusuf, Mr Idogho said early infant diagnosis gaps and missed prevention opportunities remained significant concerns.

Mr Idogho stressed the need to sustain progress and expand efforts to ensure no child was left undiagnosed, untreated or unsupported.

He also highlighted the importance of domestic financing, noting that evolving global funding trends required increased government ownership and sustainable national HIV programmes.

In her remarks, the Country Lead, PBP Programme, Aisha Dadi, said the project focused on eliminating vertical transmission and ensuring all HIV-positive children were identified and retained in care.

Ms Dadi said the project, implemented in Taraba and Rivers states, had improved case identification, treatment coverage and retention among children living with HIV.

She said the initiative also supported the development of age-appropriate HIV disclosure manuals and job aids for caregivers and health workers.

According to her, anti retroviral therapy coverage in the project states had increased from 20 per cent to 65 per cent.

She said the partnership, involving United Nations Children’s Fund and other partners, would enter a new phase in August, with possible expansion to more states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to review progress, share lessons and strengthen strategies for improving paediatric HIV outcome nationwide. (NAN)