The State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has directed primary and secondary school teachers to begin an indefinite strike on Monday.

The union gave the directive in a communique issued at the end of an emergency SWEC meeting in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Friday.

The communique was jointly signed by the State Chairman, Abdullahi Shafa; the State Secretary, Margaret Jethro; and the State Publicity Secretary, Ibukun Adekeye.

In the communique, made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the union directed the teachers to comply with the directive and await further instructions.

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It further advised parents to keep their children and wards in primary and secondary schools safe at home until further notice.

It said that the teachers would remain at home until all their demands are met.

The union explained that the decision was the outcome of the SWEC meeting, convened to review the seven-day ultimatum issued to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on 11 March, which expired on 29 March.

It said that the SWEC appreciated Mr Wike for the implementation of the N70,000 Minimum Wage and payment of the nine months’ arrears to the primary school teachers in the FCT.

It, however, said that the Council noted with concern that the minister’s intervention, which facilitated the suspension of the 14-week strike on 9 July 2025, was yet to be addressed.

“The Minister constituted a committee on July 7, 2025, with a mandate to, within two weeks, harmonise all outstanding entitlements of primary school teachers.

“The committee was also directed to make appropriate recommendations that would lead to a permanent solution to the frequent industrial disputes involving FCT Primary School Teachers.

“The committee concluded its assignment and submitted its report in August 2025; however, the report is yet to be made public,” it said.

The union explained that the seven-day ultimatum followed the unexplained delay in the implementation of the committee’s report.

It added that the move also became necessary following the continued silence on the legitimate demands of teachers amid the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country, particularly in the FCT.

It explained that the Wike-led FCT Administration was asked to, within the seven-day ultimatum, release and implement the report of primary school teachers’ outstanding entitlements.

The union further called for the removal of the “vacancies” precondition for the promotion of classroom teachers and for a full review of the 2024 promotion exercise conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission to allow for the unhindered promotion of eligible teachers.

It said that the SWEC was disturbed that, following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum on 19 March, including the additional 28-day grace period granted to the authorities, there had been no tangible response to all the issues raised in the ultimatum.

“After exhaustive deliberations on the industrial issues and the silence on the legitimate demands of teachers’ welfare, the Council resolved that all public primary and secondary school teachers in the FCT shall, with effect from Monday, proceed on an indefinite strike until our demands are met,” the union said.

(NAN)