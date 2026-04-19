Former Plateau governor Joshua Dariye has urged calm over the removal of Julius Dabilang as Senior District Head of Mushere, Bokkos LGA.

Mr Dariye spoke after an expanded Mushere Chiefdom stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had earlier appointed Mr Dabilang as the senior district head of Mushere.

However, some individuals petitioned against the appointment, citing Mr Dabilang’s conviction by a Nasarawa High Court in 2023.

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The removal triggered protests by women in the community, who marched naked through the streets.

Petitioners, relying on the court judgement, compelled the government to depose Mr Dabilang from office.

Mr Dariye, who was also convicted of stealing state funds but later pardoned by the president, said the removal followed due process and urged Mushere residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

He noted the meeting included district heads and title holders across Mushere chiefdom.

He lamented that the removal had caused deep divisions, prompting intervention by traditional leaders and key stakeholders.

“At the time of selection, many selectors were unaware that Dabilang had been convicted of a criminal case.

“They did not know. But the law is the law; he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“We must move forward and unite. We cannot remain divided while our women protest naked.

“We have faced killings before, yet our women never protested naked. Nudity is alien to Mushere; it is strange to our land,” he said.

Mr Dariye, who is also a former Plateau Central senator, commended the government for the removal but criticised poor communication.

He said authorities should have barred Mr Dabilang from the community, warning his presence was fuelling tensions.

He urged the swift appointment of an acting district head pending a substantive replacement.

Gideon Kuttu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the government acted within the law.

Mr Kuttu noted that petitioners also acted lawfully, backed by evidence of Mr Dabilang’s conviction.

He said the deposed district head breached the law by concealing his conviction while seeking the position.

“Once convicted, you should not contest such positions; the truth will eventually emerge.

“Those who petitioned the Attorney General acted within the law, armed with evidence of his conviction,” he said.

Mr Kuttu urged Mr Dabilang to stop inflaming tensions and advised residents to examine the facts carefully.

Also speaking, Mushere Youth Movement President, Kopmut Shadrach, pledged to calm aggrieved youths.

“Our women acted in ignorance; now we know the truth and will sensitise our people.

“Our youths planned protests, but with the facts clear, we will not allow it to happen,” he added.

(NAN)