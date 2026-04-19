The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. recorded a strong weekly performance, with investors gaining N8.661 trillion amid heightened trading activity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that market capitalisation rose by 6.60 per cent to N139.827 trillion from N131.166 trillion.

The NGX All-Share Index climbed by 6.57 per cent to 217,167.57 from 203,770.43 recorded in the previous week.

The NGX report on Saturday noted investors recorded a total gain of N8.661 trillion within the review period.

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A total turnover of 3.588 billion shares valued at N195.313 billion was traded in 254,553 deals.

This compares with 3.361 billion shares worth N151.948 billion exchanged in 229,442 transactions in the preceding week.

Sectoral analysis showed the Financial Services Industry led activity with 2.498 billion shares valued at N94.005 billion in 111,052 deals.

This contributed 69.62 per cent and 48.13 per cent to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 329.034 million shares worth N3.452 billion in 14,050 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry ranked third, recording 152.472 million shares valued at N42.511 billion in 19,022 transactions.

Trading in Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 1.038 billion shares worth N46.081 billion in 33,067 deals.

This contributed 28.92 per cent and 23.59 per cent to total turnover volume and value, respectively.

Sixty-one equities appreciated during the week, compared with 25 in the previous week.

Thirty-six equities declined, down from 54, while 49 equities remained unchanged, lower than 67 recorded previously.

Top gainers included Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Royal Exchange Plc and Aradel Holdings Plc.

They recorded price increases of N2.28, N21.30, N50.55, 42k and N370 respectively.

On the losers’ chart were Coronation Insurance Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, Academy Press Plc and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.

They recorded declines of 42k, N5.60, 49k, N1.10 and N2.35 respectively. The exchange also notified Trading Licence Holders of activated codes for rights issues by three insurance firms.

“This enables investors to trade in the offers following their respective qualification dates,” NGX said.

Trading in Guinea Insurance Plc’s rights issue opened on 25 March 2026, for shareholders on record as of 21 January.

Lasaco Assurance Plc began trading its rights issue on 2 April for shareholders on record as of 20 February.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc began trading its rights issue on Monday, 13 April, for shareholders on record as of 12 February.

(NAN)