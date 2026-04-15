Ademola Lookman has described Atlético Madrid’s dramatic UEFA Champions League clash with FC Barcelona as a “rollercoaster,” after his goal helped send Atlético Madrid into the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match with TNT Sports, Lookman admitted the early setback made the game difficult but praised his team’s response.

“Yeah, it was a bit of a rollercoaster. Obviously, going 2-0 down was tough, but it was a game of two halves, really,” he said.

“We stuck in there, we dug in, and even though we didn’t win tonight, the important thing is that we’re through to the semi-finals.”

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Atlético progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite losing 2-1 on the night, with Lookman’s 31st-minute goal proving decisive.

Turning point

Barcelona had taken early control through Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, cancelling Atlético’s first-leg advantage within 24 minutes.

But Lookman said a brief pause in play helped his side regroup at a key moment.

“I think moments happen during the game, and momentum can shift,” he said.

“That pause gave us a chance to reset a bit. After that, we switched back on, created a few chances, and we were able to get the goal.”

The Nigerian forward then scored shortly after, restoring Atlético’s aggregate lead and shifting momentum back in their favour.

Growing influence

Lookman’s goal capped another strong performance in what has been an impressive run since his January move. He now has six goals for Atlético and continues to play a key role in their European campaign.

His strike also saw him move ahead of Victor Ikpeba as Nigeria’s third-highest goalscorer in Champions League history, behind only Victor Osimhen and Obafemi Martins.

Eyes on the next stage

Barcelona pushed hard in the second half but could not find the extra goal needed, as Atlético held firm to reach the last four.

For Lookman, the focus now shifts to the semi-finals after a defining night in Madrid.