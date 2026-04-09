The Abia State Government says it has commenced the rehabilitation of key heritage sites to reposition the tourism sector and attract more visitors to the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Okey Kanu said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Umuahia on Tuesday.

He said the state government has approved the first phase of modernising the Arochukwu Waterfall to boost tourism.

“Such development aimed at enhancing the tourism value of the waterfall as a major tourist destination.

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“The first phase would cover the development of key visitor infrastructure, including entrance gates, souvenir shops, a bush bar and convenience facilities to improve accessibility and comfort,” he said.

Mr Kanu said that, in line with the state government’s resolve to transform heritage sites, the Ojukwu Bunker would also undergo renovation to meet international standards.

“The move is in line with the agreement between the state government and the Secretary-General of the National War Museum, to transform the bunker into a world-class tourist centre,” he said.

(NAN)