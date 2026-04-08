The Abia State Government has said that plans have reached an advanced stage to establish a Special Sports Economic Zone to boost sports merchandising, youth employment, and internally generated revenue.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this in Umuahia while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Mr Kanu said that the initiative was designed “to unlock the creative ingenuity of local artisans engaged in fashion, leather works, and sportswear and footwear production”.

He said that the project would create a sports merchandising market serving Abia, Nigeria, and the African continent.

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“The project, when fully completed and operational, will yield huge revenue for the state through taxes payable by the partners involved, while also creating jobs for the teeming unemployed Abia youths,” he said.

Mr Kanu said that the initiative was anchored on a partnership between Sports Nigeria and the Abia State Government, adding that a special proposal had been signed to drive the project.

He further said that the state’s investment in youth and sports development was already yielding positive results, citing recent achievements in various sporting events.

Abia recently hosted the maiden South-East Open Dance Competition, where the state emerged the overall winner.

The commissioner said that the state also came first in the recently concluded maiden Teqball League held at the Aba Sports Club.

He said that the government had also successfully integrated theory with practice in sports development through a partnership with Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, to offer a National Diploma in sports management.

“The programme will equip graduates with relevant knowledge and skills in sports management and enable them to live a productive life after their years of active participation in sports,” he said.

Mr Kalu explained that the first set of students admitted into the programme matriculated recently.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwaobilor Ananaba, said that Abia was endowed with highly creative artisans, known for producing shoes and other products sold within and outside Nigeria.

He said that such artisans would be engaged in the production of football trainers, gym equipment and other sports merchandise for markets across Africa.

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Mr Ananaba said the sports management programme introduced in partnership with the polytechnic would help sustain athletes and sports managers after their retirement.

“Graduates of the programme can build careers as sports therapists, sports psychologists and other related professions,” he said.

(NAN)