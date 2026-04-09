Two days into the ceasefire declared by the warring parties in the Middle East, the fragile ceasefire appears to be holding, but for Israel’s continuous attacks on Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the first day of the ceasefire, there were isolated cases of drone and missile attacks in Arab countries with no deaths reported. Most of the attacks have since ended by Thursday.

However, Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Thursday caused over 250 deaths, according to official figures.

Direct talks are expected to commence in Pakistan on Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance leading the American team and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation.

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PREMIUM TIMES brings you some major developments on the crises in the past 24 hours.

White House dismisses Iran’s 10-point proposal

The White House has dismissed Iran’s 10-point proposal, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said it was a workable basis for negotiation.

The White House Press Secretary, Caroline Leavitt, on Wednesday, described the plan as “unserious, and unacceptable.”

She said the proposal was “literally thrown in the garbage” by Mr Trump and the negotiating team.

She also denied that Mr Trump had initially accepted the plan, describing it as a misrepresentation of his actions.

“Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States, and that is false,” she said.

Iran provides route for vessels to pass Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian army announced a transit route for vessels to avoid sea mines when passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The country earlier announced that it was opening the Strait for two weeks in compliance with the ceasefire deal it agreed with the US and Israel.

According to a statement carried by Iran’s ISNA news agency, the IRGC declared that all ships intending to cross the strait, in coordination with the IRGC Navy, must take specific routes.

For entry, vessels should cross the Sea of Oman north of Larak Island, then continue towards the Gulf.

For exit, vessels should move from the Gulf and pass south of Larak Island, and then continue towards the Sea of Oman.

Trump threatens tariffs on countries supporting Iran

While negotiations with Iran are ongoing, Mr Trump threatened 50 per cent tariffs on the countries that supplied Iran with military weapons.

He threatened new duties just hours after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “A country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any good, all of the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT.”

Although Mr Trump did not make any country, China and Russia have both helped Iran build military capacity to counter US and Israeli attacks.

They have also been reported to support missiles, air defence systems and dual-use technologies intended to strengthen deterrence.

Trump threatens more attacks if deal not reached

Mr Trump has continued to threaten military action should a final agreement not be reached between the US and Iran.

He declared on Thursday that the strikes will be larger and more forceful if there’s no agreement.

He also noted that US forces will remain on the ground until the agreement is finalised.

On Truth Social, he wrote, “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with.”

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he added.

Al Jazeera journalist killed

Israeli forces, on Wednesday, killed Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah in an Israeli drone strike in the Gaza Strip.

Mr Wishah was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in was hit in an attack on al-Rashid Street, the coastal road west of Gaza City.

Al Jazeera reported that the airstrike caused the car to burst into flames.

Al Jazeera condemned the murder of its Gaza correspondent in a statement.

It described it as a heinous crime and a violation of all international laws. It said the murder “reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth.”

This case adds to the existing cases of targeted attacks against journalists by Israel. Israel has been targeting journalists in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of its genocidal war. Israel has killed at least 262 journalists since the war started.

Last month, Israel targeted and killed three journalists in Southern Lebanon. One of the journalists killed, Ali Shoeib, was a reporter for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar TV.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the assassination of Mr Shoeib, tagging him an Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist who had “operated for years under the guise of a journalist”.

The IDF did not provide any evidence to back its claims.