The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced its local government congresses in Borno State, with the party’s leadership adopting a consensus-based model to elect officials across the state’s 27 local government areas.

The exercise, which kicked off in Maiduguri, the state capital, was overseen by the National Congress Committee led by one of the party’s chieftain and businessman, Musa Ahmed.

Speaking to journalists during the presentation of forms to returned officials, Mr Ahmed, who is also the Dujuma of Adamawa, stated that the party’s decision to prioritise consensus was a strategic move to ensure internal cohesion and long-term stability.

“The party has strongly advised that we engage our members at all level – from the unit and ward levels to the local government and national stages – who wish to run for elective positions through a peaceful process of reconciliation,” Mr Ahmed said.

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The committee chairman noted that the peaceful conduct of the exercise in Biu Local Government Area and other areas served as a blueprint for the party’s democratic processes.

He explained that by resolving internal competition through dialogue, the party was effectively eliminating the risk of post-congress factions.

“I am pleased to inform the media and the public that, through the mechanisms provided by the ADC leadership, we have achieved significant success in reaching a unanimous consensus across most local governments,” he added.

Addressing the situation in Biu Local Government Area, Mr Ahmed remarked, “As demonstrated here today, Biu Local Government has successfully resolved internal matters with the help of their stakeholders; there are no factions, and the members have unanimously agreed to work together toward victory.”

While celebrating the success of the consensus option, the ADC chieftain clarified that the party is not averse to traditional elections.

He stressed that the ADC maintains robust internal mechanisms to handle disputes or instances where a consensus cannot be reached.

“We have other internal mechanisms, including the ground for full elections, to resolve situations amicably should there be a failure in the consensus option,” he said.

“The goal is to ensure that every member feels heard and that the process remains transparent and fair, regardless of the method used.”

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The event was attended by members of the Borno State Transition Committee and the National Appeal Committee, who were deployed from the party’s headquarters in Abuja to supervise and screen the aspirants.

Mr Ahmed confirmed that the officials presented with forms had already undergone rigorous screening and attestation.

“The candidates standing before you have been screened, attested to, and have agreed to proceed on a consensus basis. We are now presenting them with their official forms as returned officials to be completed and submitted according to party guidelines,” he concluded.

The successful completion of the local government congresses is expected to pave the way for the ADC’s state congress as the party intensifies its preparations for upcoming electoral cycles in Borno, a state with a very weak opposition for nearly two decades.