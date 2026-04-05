Soldiers serving in Operation Enduring Peace, a multi- security task force in Plateau State, have arrested two suspects with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during a stop-and-search in Jos North and Jos South local government areas.

The arrest followed heightened security pressure across the two LGAs due to the recent attacks and killings in Anguwan Rukuba and some parts of the state that claimed more than 30 lives.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesperson of the operation, Polycarp Oteh, said the intensified operations were meant to curb the escalation of tensions within Jos metropolis.

“In a proactive move to prevent further escalation of the ongoing crisis in Jos North, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE initiated a comprehensive stop-and-search exercise across the Jos metropolis on Friday.

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“This strategic intervention is part of a broader mandate to restore absolute normalcy and ensure the safety of lives and property within the state.

​“The heightened security presence yielded immediate results as troops successfully intercepted and arrested 2 suspects, as well as recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle, along with four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one pump action with a cutlass.

“The arrest and recoveries were made during targeted operations conducted across key flashpoints and transit routes, including Jos North and Jos South, along Dadinkowa, the Old Airport Junction, Tudun Wada, and the State Low-cost housing estate,“ the statement added.

Mr Oteh, an army captain, further disclosed that troops of the operation have also foiled an attack by gunmen in a cattle market in Yelwa, Shendam LGA.

“In a simultaneous development, troops also responded swiftly to a distress call regarding sporadic shooting in the Yelwa Cattle Market area of Shendam.

Upon the arrival of the troops, the unidentified gunmen were forced to retreat into the surrounding bushes under superior tactical pressure.

“During a subsequent sweep of the immediate vicinity, troops discovered two residents who had sustained gunshot wounds,” he said.

​The military vowed to maintain a security presence throughout the state, adding that the operation will continue until all threats of violence are neutralised.