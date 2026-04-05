Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on Christians to use the Easter season to pray for peace in the state and across Nigeria, following recent deadly attacks in parts of Jos.

In an Easter message issued on Sunday, the governor said the celebration, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, offers hope and renewal amid the state’s security challenges.

“Easter is more than a spiritual event. It offers a sacred opportunity to reflect on the cornerstone of our faith, the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Mr Mutfwang said.

The governor’s message comes days after the killing of residents in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area, and subsequent violence in other parts of the state, which heightened tension and triggered security measures, including curfews and evacuations.

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Mr Mutfwang urged residents to pray for the victims of the attacks and for the restoration of peace.

“Let us pray fervently for peace in Plateau State, especially for the families affected by the Angwan Rukuba tragic incident that claimed innocent lives,” he said.

He also called for prayers for leaders and communities, seeking “divine intervention, healing, renewal, peace, progress, and prosperity” for the state and the country.

The governor commended Christians for observing the Lenten season and encouraged them to sustain values such as self-denial and spiritual discipline.

He said the resurrection of Christ symbolises victory over adversity and expressed confidence that Plateau would overcome its current security challenges.

“His resurrection assures us of victory over sin, despair, and every adversity,” he said, urging citizens to embrace unity and collective responsibility in addressing insecurity.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported a series of attacks and reprisals in Plateau State in recent days, including the Palm Sunday killings in Angwan Rukuba and subsequent unrest in parts of Jos, despite assurances from authorities that the situation is under control.

The governor said the state would continue efforts to restore stability, urging residents to remain committed to peace and lawful conduct.