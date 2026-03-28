The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Audi Abubakar has unveiled and distributed a large consignment of advanced operational equipment to state commands as part of renewed efforts to strengthen the fight against insecurity across Nigeria.

Mr Abubakar announced the deployment on Friday during the corps’ annual strategic meeting held at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, where he addressed state commanders and senior officers drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the equipment form part of a broader strategy to integrate technology into field operations, improve surveillance capacity, enhance response time, and guarantee officer safety in increasingly complex security environments.

According to him, each state formation received three drones for aerial monitoring, alongside operational backpacks fitted with mini tablets, solar chargers, GPS trackers, and situation room connectivity packs designed to monitor personnel movements in real time.

The distribution also included one hundred bulletproof vests, 100 helmets, 200 pairs of combat boots, 100 knee and ankle guards, and 20 night-vision operational goggles.

In addition, commands received 200 sets each of agro rangers uniforms, blue conventional uniforms, and white ceremonial uniforms, as well as berets and belts.

Other items deployed are 50 electric batons, 20 chain cutters, torchlight batons, five pen recorders, 20 body cameras, 10 binoculars, and administrative supplies, including water dispensers, copies of the corps’ code of conduct, the NSCDC Act, and the Standard Operating Procedure manual.

Mr Abubakar said the gadgets are intended strictly for operational use and warned against misuse. He stressed that any officer found diverting or abusing the equipment would face disciplinary action.

“These tools are to ensure efficient service delivery. They must not be circumvented for personal or unauthorised purposes,” he said.

The NSCDC boss said the corps is entering a new operational phase that prioritises technology-driven security responses to challenges such as banditry, illegal mining, and illegal logging.

He added that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, noting that capacity building and continuous training would be intensified to promote professionalism, discipline, and integrity among personnel.

Mr Abubakar emphasised that the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure remains the core mandate of the corps, adding that improved logistics and training would strengthen operational effectiveness nationwide.

He also highlighted the importance of intelligence sharing and collaboration with other security agencies, saying the corps would deepen inter-agency cooperation to ensure coordinated responses to security threats.

The commandant general issued a stern warning against acts of indiscipline within the corps, stating that severe sanctions await any officer found culpable.

He urged officers to “uphold the highest standards of conduct, professionalism, and accountability as the organisation adapts to evolving national security demands.”

Mr Abubakar also expressed gratitude to Mr Tinubu for the renewal of his tenure, describing it as a call to greater service and commitment.

He said his administration has made progress in addressing longstanding welfare concerns, including unpaid salary arrears and delayed promotions, which had previously affected morale within the corps.

According to him, these interventions have significantly improved personnel motivation and operational output across formations.

Highlighting achievements under his leadership, Mr Abubakar disclosed that the corps has destroyed more than 400 illegal refineries, carried out multiple arrests, and secured convictions in cases involving smuggling and illegal mining.

He reiterated that the NSCDC remains a leading agency in safeguarding Nigeria’s critical infrastructure and natural resources from economic sabotage.

The strategic meeting also reviewed the corps’ operational roadmap for the coming year, with a focus on aligning its activities with national security priorities and ensuring that the newly deployed equipment translates into measurable gains in combating infrastructure vandalism and other forms of economic crimes.