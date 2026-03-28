Some creatives in Lagos State are set to benefit from a new fellowship programme introduced by CivicHive to equip storytellers with skills and networks for civic engagement and social impact.

The organisation announced the initiative at the Creators Mixer 2026 held on Friday at MADHouse, University of Lagos, in partnership with the Open Society Foundations and Shoot Your Shot Africa. The event brought together filmmakers, writers, photographers and digital content creators to discuss storytelling, creativity and the role of media in addressing governance and social issues.

The head of CivicHive, Joseph Amenaghawon, described creatives as powerful storytellers capable of driving change through their work.

“Creatives have the ability to transform simple ideas into impactful narratives that can influence society,” he said, noting that the fellowship is designed to support young people in using creativity as a tool for social change.

Mr Amenaghawon said a previous edition of the programme in 2023 selected 17 participants from over 100 applicants and trained them over three months, leading to the development of projects, including documentaries that gained recognition.

He added that the ‘Creators Mixer’ was introduced to foster collaboration, idea-sharing and networking among creatives.

Also speaking at the event, the chair of CivicHive Advisory Board, Oluwaseun Muraina, said the initiative is intended to help creators maximise their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Creatives are not just storytellers; they shape culture and influence public discourse. This mixer serves as an entry point into the fellowship,” she said.

The co-founder of Shoot Your Shot Africa, Adebisi Peters, highlighted the growing influence of social media, describing content as the driving force behind digital engagement.

He said many creators take years to refine their skills and emphasised the need for consistency and purpose in content creation.

Nigeria’s creator economy has continued to expand in recent years, with Lagos as a major hub, driven by digital platforms, advertising and brand partnerships. Despite this growth, many creators face challenges related to monetisation and access to sustainable opportunities.

CivicHive said the fellowship is part of efforts to address these gaps by strengthening the capacity of emerging creatives and civic actors.

The event featured sessions led by a medical doctor and health content creator, Olawale Ogunlana; creative professional, Stancy Okparavero; comedian and digital content creator, Kevin Chinedu, popularly known as Governor Amuneke; and lawyer and content creator, Timi Agbaje. They engaged participants on storytelling, digital influence and building sustainable creative careers.

Mr Ogunlana encouraged creators to build systems that support consistency amid the demands of content production. He emphasised the use of metrics to produce content that drives measurable impact and urged creators to remain adaptable.

He also outlined key stages in content creation, including ideation, scripting, production, editing and publishing.

Mr Chinedu advised creatives to understand themselves and remain consistent in their craft until they achieve results, noting that effective illustration is what transforms ideas into compelling content.

Mr Agbaje, a lawyer, urged creators not to rely on a single type of content but to diversify their output while remaining consistent until they achieve visibility and growth.

At the end of the event, organisers said selected participants would be admitted into a fellowship cohort offering mentorship, training and collaboration opportunities within the civic and creative ecosystem.

The organisation also spotlighted the CivicHive Climate Fellowship 2026, a related initiative aimed at supporting early-stage civic tech innovators working on climate and governance challenges. The four-month programme will include mentorship, structured learning and seed support for selected projects, with a final demo day scheduled for 22 Juy.

CivicHive said its continued investments in creatives and civic innovators reflect its mission to promote open data, citizen participation and improved governance.

Founded in 2017 as the innovation arm of BudgIT, the organisation said it has supported more than 100 civic initiatives and incubated 24 start-ups focused on transparency, accountability and citizen engagement. It added that its programmes are designed to connect citizens with government processes and encourage the use of public data to drive accountability.

Organisers said the Creators Mixer is part of ongoing efforts to build a community of creatives equipped with both technical skills and a civic mindset to influence conversations around governance and societal development.