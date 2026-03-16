The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed reports alleging bribery and unlawful detention of a 69-year-old man Umar Bala and a purported National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Joseph Philips, in Abuja.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command’s Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, described the publications as “false, misleading, and malicious,” asserting that they misrepresented facts to create sensational stories.

“The FCT Command categorically states that the allegations contained in the publication are entirely baseless. Under my leadership, the Command has consistently adhered to the law, operational guidelines of the Corps, and ethical standards expected of officers,” Mr Odumosu.

How it started

SaharaReporters, an online newspaper, had reported that Mr Philips, who was teaching Mathematics and Physics at the International Model Science Academy in Sheda, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, was detained for about 65 days.

The report claimed he was held following a dispute with the school proprietor, and that NSCDC officials demanded N1.3 million plus an additional N120,000 “commandant’s service charge” for his release.

It said his health reportedly deteriorated during detention and that he was not provided adequate food.

In another related but separate story, the newspaper also alleged that Mr Bala was detained for about 89 days after being arrested with nine workers at a construction site in Ruwan Shanyi Jangaba in Damau District, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The report claimed NSCDC officials demanded N10 million as a “Commandant’s fee” for his release, even though a Federal High Court order allegedly directed his release.

These reports raised concerns over alleged prolonged detentions and extortion by NSCDC officials in Abuja.

NSCDC denies

The NSCDC clarified that Mr Philips is not a legitimate NYSC member.

The statement stated that he was arrested on 6 February by the Kwali Division in Abuja for impersonation, forgery, and extortion after complaints from victims.

He was transferred to the FCT Command on 9 February for further investigation.

“Guided by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, he was interrogated, a statement obtained and was issued a grant of bail on the same day (9th February, 2026), but was unable to meet his bail condition as no credible surety has come forth for him.

“However, as a law abiding security agency fully sensitive to the rule of law, the Command approached the court to obtain a remand order for him as stipulated by law to justify holding him in our facility while the investigation continues. The remand order was issued by the Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja,” the statement said.

According to the statement, investigations revealed Mr Philips had fraudulently collected over N1.3 million from parents of students under the pretext of securing Cambridge University scholarships and extra lessons.

It noted that the recovered evidence included forged NYSC call-up letters, NYSC uniform, financial documents, and a bag containing hard drugs.

“Contrary to the the falsehood being spread by Chimezie Otuojo (former detainee) through SaharaReporters on the alleged demand for money by the Command for his release, Chimezie must have been told by the self-acclaimed NYSC member with whom they once shared facility that the total of the money he has fraudulently collected from parents of the students amounted to over one million, three hundred thousand naira (N1.3 million).

“This is what Chimezie has decided to weaponise against the Command. We are a credible institution with zero tolerance for corruption and no amount of money is charged for bail under any guise,” the statement said.

Regarding the alleged prolonged detention of Mr Bala, the statement explained that the suspect was in custody following a formal complaint from TroBell Minerals Ltd over criminal breach of trust involving N217 million.

The statement stressed that his detention was carried out under a valid court remand order.

“Furthermore, the allegations that nine (9) suspects in connection with the case paid N1 million each before they were granted bail and officers demanding a “Commandant’s fee” of ten million naira (N10,000,000) for the suspect’s release are entirely baseless, unfounded, and concocted without any credible evidence.

“The Command remains committed to professionalism, due process, and the rule of law. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the misleading publication and allow the matter, which is already before the court, to be determined through the judicial process,” the statement said.

Detention

According to court documents reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, a magistrate’s court in the FCT initially remanded Mr Philips on 18 February for 14 days over allegations of obtaining by false pretence under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The order was set to expire on 6 March pending the conclusion of NSCDC’s investigation.

However, on 9 March, the court extended the remand to 24 March, following an application for extension by NSCDC to complete its investigation.

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“Accordingly, the Respondent is to remain in the custody of the applicant for 14 days pending the conclusion of the investigation effective from today, 9/3/2026 to 24/3/2026. Case adjourned to 25/03/2026 for report of the outcome of the investigation.,” the magistrate Sunday Adukwu ruled.

Public advisory

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, due process, and the rule of law, assuring residents that it remains focused on protecting lives, property, and critical national assets.

The Command warned that it may seek legal redress against individuals or media platforms publishing unverified information.

“While the Command respects the role of the media in a democratic society like ours, it expects that such responsibility be exercised with accuracy, objectivity, and adherence to professional ethics. The spread of unsubstantiated allegations not only damages reputations but also undermines public trust in institutions working tirelessly for national security.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the said publication in its entirety and rely only on verified information from official channels of the Corps as we remain committed, focused, resolute, and unwavering in our service to the nation.

“On a final note, let me seize the opportunity to alert all MDAs and the private sector on the need for vigilance and to conduct proper screening of anyone who presents himself or herself for placements in your organisation for the mandatory primary assignment with reasonable suspicion by contacting the nearest NYSC office to verify the identity of such persons,” the statement stated.