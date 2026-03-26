The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, on Thursday submitted a framework for the establishment of state police to the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.

Mr Disu submitted the framework to Mr Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, at Mr Barau’s office in the National Assembly.

The move is part of efforts to decentralise policing in the country.

A statement by Mr Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, on Thursday said the 75-page framework was submitted on behalf of the IGP by Olu Ogunsakin.

NAN reports that Mr Ogunsakin, a professor, is the chairman of the seven-member committee set up by the IGP to examine the modalities for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

Mr Mudashir said that the document is entitled: “A comprehensive framework for the establishment, governance and coordination of Federal and State Police.”

The IGP said: “The report covers the considered views, professional insights and strategic recommendations of the force derived from extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting state police in Nigeria.

“It is our expectation that the contents of this report will meaningfully contribute to ongoing deliberations and assist in shaping informed, balanced and pragmatic decisions on this critical aspect of national security architecture.”

He said that the report was forwarded to the chairman and the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, as the Nigeria Police Force’s input on the subject matter.

Responding, Mr Barau commended the IGP for his proactiveness on the establishment of the state police, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to fully secure the country.

He said that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, under his chairmanship, would look at the framework along with all other memos submitted to it for the review of the country’s grundnorm.

(NAN)