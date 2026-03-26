The Finance Sub-Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention 2026 says that it has successfully raised sufficient funds to meet the requirements for the party’s national convention.

The Secretary of the sub-committee, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday.

The subcommittee is chaired by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and co-chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Mr Kyari said the committee had made significant progress over the past two weeks, culminating in the successful mobilisation of resources needed for the event.

He said the meeting was part of ongoing engagements ahead of the convention scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Kyari stated that the sub-committee had effectively carried out its primary responsibility of soliciting contributions from well-meaning Nigerians, party members, organisations and associates.

According to him, the funds raised so far are adequate to cover the requirements presented by the organising committee for the national convention.

He, however, said that contributions were still ongoing, with additional pledges still coming from various stakeholders.

“As a finance committee, our primary responsibility is to solicit contributions, and we are pleased to report that we have carried out this responsibility effectively,” he said.

The secretary assured that once the final figures were confirmed, they would be communicated to the public.

Mr Kyari, who is the minister of agriculture and food security, expressed appreciation to all contributors and stakeholders for their support and commitment to the success of the national convention.

(NAN)