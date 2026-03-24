Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has approved the appointment of Tobechukwu Nweke as the state’s new attorney-general.

Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to Governor Soludo, announced this in a statement on Monday which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Aburime said in the statement that the appointments are part of efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery in the state.

The governor, last week, dissolved his cabinet shortly after he was sworn in for a second term in office.

Mr Nweke, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), succeeds Sylvia Ifemeje, a professor of law, who was affected by the cabinet dissolution.

Before his latest appointment, he was the special adviser to the governor on legal matters and was appointed into that office in 2022.

Mr Nweke becomes the first SAN to be appointed as attorney-general of Anambra State since 2003.

Nnoruka Udechukwu, who served as the state’s attorney-general from 2003 to 2006, was the last SAN to be appointed into the office.

Reappointments

Mr Soludo reappointed Christian Aburime as his chief press secretary and Ken Emeakayi as his special adviser on Community Security.

The governor also reappointed Chinwe Okoli as his special adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation as well as chief executive officer of the Solution Innovation District.

More appointments

Mr Soludo also approved the appointment of Ngozi Iwouno, a lawyer, as the head of the civil service while another lawyer, Joachin Anetoh, was named principal secretary to the governor.

The governor also appointed Frank-Collins Okafor as the state’s chief of protocol while Ben Nwankwo succeeded Ernest Ezeajughi as the chief of staff to the governor.

He appointed Godwin Nnadozie as the special adviser on medicals and pharmaceuticals while Ebuka Nwankwo, a professor, was named as the special adviser on special projects and director of project evaluation and monitoring.

Also appointed was Vincent Okechi as the new deputy chief of staff, while Lucy Okoye will serve as deputy state chief of protocol.

Mr Aburime, in the statement, pointed out that the appointments take immediate effect.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Soludo earlier appointed 39-year-old finance expert Chiamaka Nnake as the new Secretary to the Anambra State Government.

Mrs Nnake, who hails from Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, served as commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state, where she oversaw the mobilisation, planning and allocation of resources to drive socio-economic development.