‎The Commissioner for Health in Delta State, Joseph Onojaeme, says the state government has approved the recruitment of over 700 medical and non-medical personnel to enhance healthcare delivery.

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‎Mr Onojaeme, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Asaba, on Tuesday, said the approval by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori underscored his administration’s commitment to expanding the health sector, in line with ongoing infrastructural upgrades.

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‎He explained that the recruitment became necessary due to increased demand for healthcare services, following major developments in the state’s healthcare sector.

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‎He cited the upgrade of the General Hospital, Warri to a Central Hospital and the near-completion of the Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan as reasons for the recruitment of more personnel.

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‎“This approval reflects the government’s proactive approach to ensuring that our health facilities are adequately staffed to meet the growing needs of our population,” Mr Onojaeme said.

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‎He further disclosed that 295 personnel would be deployed to the Hospital Management Board, while the Delta State University Teaching Hospital would absorb 120 staff.

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‎He also said that 100 personnel would go to the newly established College of Health Technology, Ovrode, while the Asaba Specialist Hospital and Warri Central Hospital would receive 60 and 12 personnel, respectively.

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‎He said that the exercise also became imperative to mitigate the effects of the ongoing migration of healthcare professionals, otherwise called “Japa syndrome” which, he said, had created workforce gaps in the health sector.

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‎Mr Onojaeme further said that the state government’s standing directive to replace exiting personnel had helped maintain operational stability within the system.

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‎He also highlighted the ongoing efforts to address critical gaps, including the establishment of a State Public Health Laboratory, which is nearing completion.

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‎The commissioner recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, samples had to be sent to Abuja due to the absence of requisite facility in the state.

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‎He also said that a new psychiatric hospital, currently under construction, would further expand healthcare services and require additional skilled manpower.

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‎On medical technology, he said that the government had procured three 1.5 Tesla MRI machines, adding that the helium-free systems were more cost-effective and easier to maintain, compared to older models.

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‎He also pointed to significant investments in dialysis infrastructure which, he said, had reduced treatment cost to as low as ₦45,000 in some facilities, with further reductions possible through additional interventions.

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‎Mr Onojaeme gave assurance that the recruitment process would be transparent and merit-based, with vacancies to be advertised in national and local dailies.

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‎“The positions will cover a wide range of professionals, including consultants, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, health technologists, administrators, and support staff.

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‎“The initiative is expected to enhance service delivery and improve health outcomes across the state,” he said.

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‎(NAN)