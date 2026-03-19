Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has dissolved the Anambra State State Executive Council about 24 hours after he was sworn-in as governor for his second term in office.

Nwabufo Nwankwo, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, announced this in a memo issued on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Soludo was sworn in for his second term as governor on Tuesday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Onyekachukwu Ibezim was also sworn in as the deputy governor of the South-eastern state.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered to the governor and the deputy governor by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Onochie Anyachebelu.

Mr Soludo won the 8 November 2025 governorship election in the state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, two former presidents of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Famous Nigerian diplomat, Emeka Anyaoku, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, were also present.

Dissolution of cabinet

“I am directed to inform all political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servant in the various MDAS on or before the close of work today, 18th March, 2026, until a new cabinet is constituted,” Mr Nwankwo said in the memo.

The permanent secretary said all members of the first term cabinet were to meet the governor on Monday, 23 March.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not mentioned in the memo, there are indications it is part of the efforts to set up a new cabinet for Mr Soludo’s second term.

Mr Soludo was first elected as the governor of Anambra on 6 November 2021 and sworn in on 17 March 2022.

His second four-year term will elapse by March 2030.