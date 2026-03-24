The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to demonstrate loyalty to the party.

He gave the warning during the party’s 107th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was held ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for 29 and 30 March.

Mr Wike said failure to be loyal may result in being sidelined.

“After this NEC meeting, anybody that doesn’t show commitment to the convention, don’t come back after the event and say you are fully back. I will not accept that,” he said.

He emphasised the need for unity and urged the leadership of the party to intensify reconciliation efforts while maintaining sincerity among members.

The minister cautioned party members against engaging in unnecessary political battles, stressing that politics requires strategy and must not be treated as a business venture.

He said: “A fight you can’t fight, don’t start it.

“Politics is not contract work; they are two different things. I didn’t go into politics to be a contractor. I went into politics to have power.

“You wanted money; I wanted power. Stay where you are as a contractor.”

(NAN)