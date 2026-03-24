The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured aspirants seeking positions in its National Working Committee (NWC) of a transparent and fair screening process ahead of its 2026 national convention.

The Chairman of the party’s Aspirants’ Screening Sub-committee and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja during the panel’s inaugural meeting.

The reassurance comes days before the party’s convention scheduled for 27 and 28 March, in Abuja, where key national officers are expected to emerge as the ruling party repositions itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting, Mr Oyebanji said the committee would strictly adhere to the party’s constitution, guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act in discharging its mandate, adding that no aspirant should fear victimisation.

According to him, the process will be conducted with fairness and accountability, in line with established rules guiding the party’s internal elections.

“We are going to be transparent. We are going to be fair. We are going to be just to all of them (aspirants). They are party members and the party has guidelines that guide what we’re going to do.

“We are going to do everything in accordance with the constitution of the party and Electoral Act. So they don’t have anything to fear,” he said.

Also speaking, the committee’s co-chairman and Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, expressed confidence in the panel’s capacity to deliver on its assignment, citing the experience and credibility of its members.

Mr Ododo said the exercise goes beyond party politics, noting that its outcome would have long-term implications for governance and leadership in the country.

“Whatever we do now will be for generations to come, which I’m one of the beneficiaries today. I want to appreciate you for coming to show us the way. You have passed through this very route and you know how tough it is,” he said.

The screening exercise is a statutory component of the APC’s internal electoral process. It is designed to verify aspirants’ qualifications, confirm eligibility, and assess their suitability for leadership roles within the party.

The party has scheduled Tuesday, 24 March, for the screening of aspirants vying for national offices. The exercise will take place at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja from 9:00 a.m., where aspirants are expected to present relevant documents for verification.

The outcome of the exercise will determine those cleared to contest at the 2026 national convention, where party delegates will elect members of the NWC.

The convention is expected to serve as a major political milestone for the APC, providing an opportunity to consolidate its leadership structure and project unity ahead of future electoral contests.