The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki, and 12 members of the House have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker announced the lawmakers’ defection during a plenary session in Gusau on Monday, after they presented their letters of resignation to the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers’ defection followed Governor Dauda Lawal’s move from the PDP to the APC.

NAN also reports that the APC National Secretariat has scheduled Tuesday for the official reception of Governor Lawal into the party.

The reception will be led by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the APC national leadership, assisted by all the former governors of the state.

The defecting state lawmakers are expected to be formally received into the APC alongside Governor Lawal on Tuesday.

Among the defectors to the APC were Deputy Speaker of the House, Adamu Aliyu (Gummi II constituency); Majority Leader of the House, Bello Mazawaje (Tsafe East constituency), and Chief Whip of the House, Rilwanu Nagambo (Anka Constituency), among others.

Mr Moriki said the lawmakers’ unanimous decision was informed by their desire to join the governor in the APC.

“It became necessary for all of us to support Gov. Dauda Lawal to bring more development to the state.

“We received full support from our constituencies before taking the decision to leave the PDP for the APC.

“Our decision is aimed at encouraging smooth collaboration between the state and the federal governments,” the lawmaker said.

NAN reports that with this development, the APC has taken over the Zamfara assembly, having all 24 members.

(NAN)