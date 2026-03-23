Governor Dauda Lawal has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wadatau Madawaki. Disclosing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada also announced that Governor Lawal has appointed the Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam to concurrently oversee the Education Ministry as Overseeing Commissioner with immediate effect.

He said Governor Lawal expressed confidence in Commissioner Gajam’s ability to ensure continuity and stability in the state’s education sector.

The governor also thanked the former Commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Recall that Mr Madawaki contested against Mr Lawal for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022. After his defeat, he was reconciled with the governor and subsequently appointed commissioner.

It has not been confirmed whether Mr Madawaki was eyeing the governorship again or another elective position ahead of the coming 2027 election.

Governor Dauda Lawal had earlier on Monday directed all council members who wish to run for political office in the 2027 general elections to resign. The governor issued the directive during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Gusau.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the directive aligns with the Electoral Act, signed into law by the President, and INEC’s release of the 2027 election timetable.

The statement read in parts, “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal presided over the 64th Executive Council Meeting, where critical issues were deliberated for the development of Zamfara State.

“In his opening remarks, the governor directed that all council members vying for political offices should resign on or before the 31st of March 2026.

“The governor instructed the Secretary of the State Government to issue a circular to all political appointees aspiring for elective offices, requiring them to resign from their appointments before the due date.

“The Head of Service is directed to issue the same to all Civil Servants who nurse the aspiration to contest an election.”

Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to serving the people of Zamfara State.