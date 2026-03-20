Suspected political thugs disrupted the maiden meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Young Women Forum on Friday in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

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‎The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the thugs stormed the venue in Alesa Eleme, Rivers, dispersed supporters and destroyed canopies, loudspeakers, chairs and other equipment.

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‎The thugs disrupted the meeting, claiming that the organisers had not obtained prior approval and that the Independent National Electoral Commission had not authorised political activities.

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‎Reacting, the National Coordinator of the ADC Young Women’s Forum, Atosemi Oma-Uwame, condemned the incident.

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‎She described the disruption as an attempt to suppress democratic engagement and opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

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‎”We gathered here today to inaugurate the ADC Young Women Forum in Eleme LGA. Thugs led by a ward councillor (name withheld) disrupted our meeting.

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‎“The councillor claimed that we did not obtain approval from his office, but we did not come here for a campaign, rather for a gathering of the ADC young women in my Eleme constituency

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‎“They said that if I want to host an event in the community, I should not use the name, ADC, or mention my political party,” she said.

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‎Ms Oma-Uwame said she had earlier been warned against hosting the event under her party’s platform in the area.

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‎“The disruption of our meeting is an attempt to stifle democracy and prevent political engagement,” she said.

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‎She added that the meeting was organised in collaboration with The Atosemi Movement to promote grassroots mobilisation among women.

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‎‘’The forum provides a platform for young women in politics to organise and advance shared goals,” she said.

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‎Ms Oma-Uwame stated that the group was not a feminist movement but rather aimed to promote gender balance within her party.

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‎“Young women should not shy away from politics. We do not need to beg men to grant us our rights.

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‎“We encourage young women who wish to participate in politics or contest for positions to obtain party forms and contest,” Ms Oma-Uwame said.

Earlier this month, suspected hoodlums had disrupted a meeting of the ADC in the Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River, pulling down canopies and sound equipment.

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‎Before the Cross River incidents, gunmen had attacked members of the ADC in Ubima community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, setting ablaze the party’s ward secretariat and attempting to block the convoy of a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was visiting his hometown for a party registration exercise.