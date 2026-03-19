The Headquarters of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, says it will conduct its First Bi-Annual Range Classification Exercise for 2026 from March 23 to March 27 at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Shooting Range, Mando, Kaduna.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Ajemusu Jingina, issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

“The exercise aims to enhance the marksmanship skills of officers and soldiers, as well as assess the serviceability of their weapons.

“Therefore, 1 Div. urges residents of NAF Base, Mando, and neighbouring communities not to panic at the sound of gunshots or movement of troops and equipment during the period,” it said.

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The statement also advised members of the public to stay away from the range area throughout the exercise for safety reasons.

It added that the division expressed appreciation for the public’s continued cooperation and understanding.

(NAN)