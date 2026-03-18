The Nigerian Army has warned of a heightened threat of terrorist attacks in the North-east as Ramadan draws to a close, urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

According to a security advisory issued by Sani Uba, the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east, intelligence reports indicate an increased risk of suicide bombings by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements during the final days of the fasting period.

The alert follows recent deadly incidents in Maiduguri, where explosions were recorded at busy locations, including a market, post office, and a hospital entrance, resulting in casualties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers, on Monday, targeted these civilian areas, killing 23 people and injuring 108 others.

Earlier that day, ISWAP terrorists invaded military positions in Baga, Damboa, Buratai and Ajilari, a suburb of Maiduguri near an Air Force base and international airport in the city.

The security alert

The army noted that terrorist groups often escalate attacks during significant religious periods, particularly around the final days of Ramadan, when large crowds gather in mosques, markets, and other public places.

It therefore called on residents to be alert to suspicious movements, avoid overcrowded areas where possible, and immediately report unattended items or unusual behaviour to security personnel.

While assuring that troops have intensified surveillance, patrols, and other protective measures across the region, the army stressed that public cooperation remains critical to preventing further attacks.

It urged citizens to stay calm but security conscious, emphasising that timely information from residents is key to thwarting terrorist activities and ensuring a peaceful end to Ramadan and Eid celebrations.