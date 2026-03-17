The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Policy and Manifesto Committee on Tuesday in Abuja submitted its interim report to the party’s National Chairman, David Mark.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was inaugurated in February to develop the party’s manifesto and people-centred policies.

The committee chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, said it was tasked with building a governance architecture.

He added that this involved shifting from rhetoric to clarity, moving from aspiration to execution, and positioning the party as a prepared government-in-waiting.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun noted that the report marked a milestone as the committee advanced the party toward presenting a credible governing alternative through clear policies, structured thinking, and readiness for national leadership.

He disclosed that, through coordinated efforts by eleven subcommittees, various sectors were examined, resulting in an interim report and policy principles that established a coherent strategic direction for national development.

“Central to the framework is rebuilding a citizen-centred state where institutions serve the people, the economy creates jobs, security protects communities, and governance delivers measurable value,” he said.

He said the committee had completed its first phase with full submissions and was now focusing on harmonisation, nationwide stakeholder engagement, and transforming policy frameworks into a clear and credible manifesto.

The committee chairman noted that, despite the challenges, the committee remained committed to delivering a coherent and implementable manifesto before the party’s convention.

In his remarks, Mr Mark said that the interim report and the emerging compendium of policy principles represented the first major milestone in the work of the committee.

He added that the development marked a significant step, as the party demonstrated its readiness to govern by distinguishing itself from rivals through preparation, policy clarity, and responsible national leadership.

The ADC chairman commended the committee members for their discipline, intellectual rigour, and commitment, noting that the interim report represented a major milestone in developing a credible, structured policy framework.

According to Mark, Nigeria’s challenges persisted due to poor diagnosis.

He stressed that effective policy must address root causes rather than symptoms to ensure solutions are precise, practical, impactful, and capable of delivering meaningful change.

He urged the committee to thoroughly interrogate structural issues by asking difficult questions about causes, consequences, and necessary reforms, ensuring that policies reflected reality and addressed citizens’ real needs.

He added that key proposals included gradual economic reforms with social cushioning, protection of vulnerable citizens, fair taxation, and institutionalised social protection through legal guarantees across administrations.

He further stated that security reforms included designating kidnapping and banditry as terrorism, ensuring stronger enforcement, and restoring public confidence in national security systems.

According to him, the framework prioritised democratic citizenship by placing citizens at the centre of governance, ensuring institutions delivered value, upheld public trust, and improved lives, opportunities, and national development outcomes.

Mr Mark noted that the next phase would focus on consultations, refinement, and manifesto development to ensure that policies reflect Nigerians’ realities and guide governance ahead of elections.

(NAN)