Chelsea and Manchester City have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following Tuesday’s disappointing second-leg defeats at home.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City fell 2–1 to Real Madrid, completing a 5–1 aggregate loss. The game turned decisively after Bernardo Silva was sent off, with Vinícius Júnior converting from the penalty spot to extend Madrid’s lead.

Erling Haaland briefly restored hope for City with an equaliser, but Vinícius struck again late on to seal victory and underline Madrid’s dominance across both legs.

In London, Chelsea were comprehensively beaten 3–0 at home by Paris Saint-Germain, crashing out 8–2 on aggregate. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring early before Bradley Barcola doubled the advantage. Substitute Senny Mayulu added a third to complete a dominant display by the defending champions.

The night, however, brought better news for Arsenal, who secured a 2–0 win over Bayer Leverkusen to progress 3–1 on aggregate. Eberechi Eze opened the scoring with a superb strike, while Declan Rice added a second to ensure a comfortable passage into the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Sporting CP produced a stunning comeback, defeating Bodø/Glimt 5–0 after extra time to advance 5–3 on aggregate.

The results mark a significant setback for English clubs, with only Arsenal progressing from the ties.

Liverpool, who suffered a 1-0 first-leg defeat away to Galatasaray in Istanbul, and Newcastle United, who were forced to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona, would be in action on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur, who were also hammered 5-2 in their first leg fixture away to Atlético Madrid, will be hoping for a miracle in London on Wednesday.