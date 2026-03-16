Suspected hoodlums on Saturday disrupted a meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, pulling down canopies, chairs and sound equipment at the venue.

Video clips circulating on Facebook captured the chaotic scene as youths stormed the event venue and scattered the gathering shortly before the meeting commenced.

The ADC reportedly organised the event as part of its activities in the area.

In one of the videos, a voice is heard shouting: “What is going on in our Bakassi, scatter everywhere. We don’t want any (other) party here apart from the APC in Bakassi. Come on, scatter everywhere.”

“God punish una there. Una de craze for this local government,” the voice shouted as youths pulled down canopies and chairs at the venue.

Continuing, the voice added, “Come on, everywhere must be shut down. We don’t want any party here. Scatter everywhere. Pull this thing down.” Some youths were seen in the video pushing down musical instruments, forcing organisers to desert the area.

Police intervention

The police in the state confirmed the incident, saying officers were deployed to the venue to prevent escalation.

In a statement, the police spokesperson in the state, Eitokpah Sunday, said hoodlums suddenly invaded the venue and vandalised items prepared for the event.

“While the event was about to commence, hoodlums from nowhere came and scattered the canopies, chairs and sound systems,” the statement said.

According to the police, the situation was later brought under control.

“However, the situation has been brought under control to prevent snowballing into a full-blown crisis.”

The police said officers and tactical teams were deployed to the area, but the meeting had to be discontinued.

Police said no arrests were made immediately due to the volatile situation in the area.

“In such a chaotic situation, and considering the volatile nature of the area, for now, no arrest was made to prevent snowballing into a full-blown crisis,” Mr Sunday said and promised a further update.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach ADC officials in Cross River at the time of filing this report.

Rising political tension

The incident in Bakassi comes amid growing reports of disruptions targeting opposition political activities in the South-south ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier in Rivers State, gunmen reportedly attacked members of the ADC in Ubima community, Ikwerre Local Government Area, setting ablaze the party’s ward secretariat and attempting to block the convoy of a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was visiting his hometown for a party registration exercise.

Security operatives attached to Mr Amaechi were said to have fired gunshots to disperse the attackers and clear the road leading to the community.

Authorities said investigations into the Rivers incident are ongoing.