Reclaiming these moral traditions therefore requires deliberate and sustained effort. Ethical education must begin early and extend across the life course, embedding principles of dignity, accountability, and service within both family and institutional settings. Revitalising these philosophies is not an exercise in nostalgia; it is a pragmatic necessity. By re-internalising the ideals of Omolúwàbí, Ezigbo Mmadu, and Mutumin Kirki, Nigeria can begin to address the behavioural patterns that have tarnished its image…

For some time, I have carefully reflected on whether to write this piece, mindful of the sensitivity of the issues it raises. Yet, the steady erosion of moral standards in our society compels honest introspection. Conduct that would once have attracted collective disapproval is now frequently displayed without hesitation, while those who attempt to uphold principled positions are often marginalised. This concern extends beyond the realm of politics; it is visible in everyday interactions among ordinary citizens. It is perhaps this pervasive decline that has led some observers to contend that Nigeria’s challenges stem not only from flawed leadership but also from compromised followership. Such a reality prompts searching questions: Who are we as a people? What ethical foundations anchor our nation? And how did we arrive at this troubling juncture?

Across Nigeria’s major ethnic traditions exist rich philosophical systems that emphasise human dignity, communal responsibility, and moral rectitude. Among the Yoruba, the concept of Omolúwàbí articulates an ideal of exemplary character. Embedded in the cultural worldview of South-Western Nigeria, it reflects a collective aspiration towards integrity and honourable conduct. To be regarded as an Omolúwàbí is to embody discipline, honesty, courage, humility, fairness, respect, diligence, and service to others. Character is not a private possession but a social marker, reflecting one’s family and community. Its antithesis, Omolásán, describes an individual whose conduct falls short of these expectations and who, consequently, struggles to attain social acceptance.

Beyond its cultural resonance, Omolúwàbí functions as an indigenous ethical framework with implications for governance and social organisation. It advances a vision of society grounded in justice, equity, and moral accountability. At a time when self-interest often eclipses communal wellbeing, this philosophy re-centres morality as the foundation of public life. It offers culturally rooted mechanisms for conflict resolution, encouraging mediation that appeals to conscience and collective values. Moreover, its emphasis on integrity, self-restraint, and responsibility provides a normative antidote to corruption and ineffective leadership. In this sense, Omolúwàbí extends beyond abstract virtue; it presents a practical moral compass for public and private conduct alike.

Within Hausa society, the notion of Mutumin Kirki similarly encapsulates the image of a person of sound character. This ideal is expressed through virtues such as truthfulness (gaskiya), trustworthiness (amana), generosity (karamci), patience (hak’uri), prudence (hankali), modesty (kunya), respectfulness (ladabi), dignity (mutunci), wisdom (hikima), and justice (adalci).

Comparable ideals are evident among the Igbo and Hausa. In Igbo thought, Ezigbo Mmadu represents the archetype of the good and upright person. Such an individual consistently demonstrates sincerity, trustworthiness, loyalty, fairness, and moral consistency. Calmness, restraint, and balance are prized attributes, reflecting maturity and inner discipline. Historically, being recognised as Ezigbo Mmadu also implied fidelity to communal norms and reverence for the spiritual order that sustained society. The contrasting term, Ajo Mmadu, denotes a person whose character is defective and whose behaviour disrupts communal harmony.

Notably, Igbo ethical reasoning rejects the instrumental logic often associated with the idea that “the end justifies the means.” Moral legitimacy rests not only on outcomes but also on the processes that produce them. Accordingly, wealth or success attained through deceit, exploitation, or spiritual manipulation is socially disapproved, irrespective of any material benefits it might yield. The community’s welfare supersedes individual ambition, and methods must align with established moral standards. Integrity, therefore, is inseparable from both intention and action.

Within Hausa society, the notion of Mutumin Kirki similarly encapsulates the image of a person of sound character. This ideal is expressed through virtues such as truthfulness (gaskiya), trustworthiness (amana), generosity (karamci), patience (hak’uri), prudence (hankali), modesty (kunya), respectfulness (ladabi), dignity (mutunci), wisdom (hikima), and justice (adalci). These qualities are relational; they shape how individuals interact with others and sustain social cohesion. Ethical life, from this perspective, is inseparable from the cultivation of habits that promote peace and order. Conduct that threatens communal stability is morally censured, and sanctions may follow where corrective measures fail. The overarching objective is the preservation of harmony and the restoration of fractured relationships.

…these indigenous philosophies underscore a shared national heritage rooted in moral responsibility and communal wellbeing. Yet, these values appear increasingly overshadowed in contemporary practice. Instead of being synonymous with integrity and honour, Nigerians are too frequently depicted, both at home and abroad, in ways that suggest ethical failings. Practices such as dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and general incivility have become disturbingly prevalent in domestic life.

Taken together, these indigenous philosophies underscore a shared national heritage rooted in moral responsibility and communal wellbeing. Yet, these values appear increasingly overshadowed in contemporary practice. Instead of being synonymous with integrity and honour, Nigerians are too frequently depicted, both at home and abroad, in ways that suggest ethical failings. Practices such as dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and general incivility have become disturbingly prevalent in domestic life. When some of these behaviours manifest abroad through public misconduct and involvement in criminal activities such as internet fraud, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, they have at times led to the dehumanisation and deportation of Nigerians from African countries including South Africa, Ghana, and Libya, as well as from nations further afield such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These developments reinforce damaging stereotypes and further undermine Nigeria’s global standing.

Reclaiming these moral traditions therefore requires deliberate and sustained effort. Ethical education must begin early and extend across the life course, embedding principles of dignity, accountability, and service within both family and institutional settings. Revitalising these philosophies is not an exercise in nostalgia; it is a pragmatic necessity. By re-internalising the ideals of Omolúwàbí, Ezigbo Mmadu, and Mutumin Kirki, Nigeria can begin to address the behavioural patterns that have tarnished its image and, more importantly, restore the ethical foundations essential for national renewal.

Oluwaseun Tella is director, Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.