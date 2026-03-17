The immediate past senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter dated 17 March and addressed to his ward chairman in Karu, Abuja, Mr Aduda brought an abrupt end to his long-standing membership of the PDP, blaming it on what he described as persistent crises within the party.

The letter, titled “Notice of resignation of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party,” stated that his decision takes immediate effect.

Mr Aduda, who represented the FCT in the Senate and functioned as minority leader in the 9th Assembly, expressed appreciation for the platform the party provided him over the years, noting that it enabled him to serve in multiple elective capacities.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity the party gave me to serve in various elective positions in our nation.

“Please, accept the assurances of my high esteem,” the letter read.

Within hours of quitting the PDP, Mr Aduda openly aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was formally received at the party’s national secretariat by its Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Mr Aduda has already taken a clear political position ahead of the next general election cycle, pledging to work for the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the FCT in 2027.

His exit, however, appears less like an isolated decision and more like a continuation of a broader political realignment underway in the National Assembly.

It underscores the APC’s sustained push to consolidate influence in the National Assembly, while the PDP continues to grapple with internal divisions that have triggered a steady outflow of lawmakers.

His defection comes on the heels of similar moves by other lawmakers. Three PDP senators, Amos Yohanna (Adamawa North), Aminu Abbas (Adamawa Central), and Ikra Bilbis (Zamfara North), have also joined the APC in recent weeks, further tilting the balance in favour of the ruling party.

At the same time, an alternative opposition bloc is quietly emerging. Five PDP senators have defected to the African Democratic Congress, which now positions itself as the leading opposition force in the upper chamber with nine members.