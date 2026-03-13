Nigerian troops operating under 34 Artillery Brigade have reopened Lilu–Eketutu Road between the boundaries of Anambra and Imo states, shut for three years due to activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The troops, in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the State Security Service, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, “also destroyed IPOB’s bomb factory in Imo”.

This is contained in a statement issued by Olabisi Ayeni, acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, on Friday in Enugu.

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant-colonel, noted that the operations, conducted in the Orsu–Eketutu Mother Valley and Orsu–Ihiteukwa general areas, were part of ongoing efforts to eliminate Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by criminals.

He said that the operations were also meant to facilitate the safe return of residents who were forced to abandon their homes due to the activities of IPOB and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Networky (ESN).

According to him, in one of the operations, troops operating under 34 Artillery Brigade conducted a joint clearance operation along the Lilu–Eketutu Road in the Orsu–Eketutu Mother Valley area of Imo on 6 March.

“The road, which serves as a strategic route that functions as the community’s lifeline, enabling the flow of people, goods, and services for surrounding communities, had been abandoned for over three years.

“This is due to persistent threats and attacks by IPOB/ESN militants.

“During the operations, troops discovered IED planted at different areas along the road.

“The IEDs were successfully disconnected and safely recovered by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists, preventing potential casualties and restoring access to the route,” he said.

Mr Ayeni said that in a related operation, on 11 March, troops conducted clearance operation in Orsu–Ihiteukwa area; clearing suspected IED locations along key routes to enhance security and enable displaced inhabitants to return safely to their homes.

He said, “During the operation, several IEDs were detonated along the route of advance.

“Despite the series of explosions, troops maintained operational momentum and discovered an IPOB/ESN IED-making factory within the area.

“The facility was thoroughly exploited, leading to the recovery of several items including Biafran flags and insignia, several rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition and pipes used for priming IEDs.

“Other items recovered included pistol magazines containing rounds of ammunition, double-barrel guns, CCTV cameras, as well as multiple clips and electrical wires suspected to have been used in the fabrication of explosive devices.”

The army spokesman said that the EOD teams discovered many other IEDs concealed within the area, and that the explosives were carefully disconnected, recovered, and safely destroyed.

He said that the Nigerian Army was committed to sustaining pressure on criminal networks threatening peace and security across Imo and Anambra states and the entire South-east region.

“Members of the public are requested to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, as community cooperation is vital to dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring lasting peace.

“Operation UDOKA is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens, securing lives and property and completely reinforcing regional stability,” he said.

(NAN)