Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has directed the immediate removal of administrative bottlenecks that are delaying the implementation of the approved allowances for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia.

Mr Otti gave the directive in his office on Tuesday while receiving the new State Coordinator of the NYSC, Yunusa Tanimu, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

“I am surprised that the extra allowance that I approved has not been implemented.

“Please, can you ensure that whatever it is is dealt with immediately?

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“The last time, I was told it’s about BVN, and I’m sure I tried to solve it. So, if there is any other problem, please, can you get the Head of Service to solve it?

Mr Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of corps members, noting their contributions to education, healthcare and other critical sectors of the state’s development.

The governor congratulated Mr Tanimu on his posting to Abia.

Earlier, Mr Tanimu said he was on a courtesy visit following his assumption of office as the NYSC state coordinator in Abia.

He appealed for the full implementation of the approved allowance for corps members serving in the state.

The coordinator commended Governor Otti for his developmental strides, particularly in infrastructure, and expressed appreciation for the administration’s sustained support for the NYSC.

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He appealed to the state government to intervene in the renovation of corps members’ hostels and the multi-purpose hall at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umunna, and the construction of internal roads at the camp.

He also appealed to the government for the installation of solar-powered streetlights at the camp, the augmentation of orientation camp logistics, the approval of enhanced allowances, the provision of a new state secretariat, and the approval of funds for furnishing the office.

Mr Tanimu assured the governor of the scheme’s continued commitment to supporting the development of Abia and Nigeria.

(NAN)