The Abia State Government says 6,381 confirmed glaucoma cases have been recorded in the state from September 2024 to date.

Betty Emeka-Obasi, administrator of the Abia Eye Health Management Bureau, disclosed this on Thursday in Umuahia during the World Glaucoma Week 2026 symposium.

The symposium, themed “Glaucoma-Free World: A Shared Responsibility”, aimed to raise awareness and encourage collective action against glaucoma.

Ms Emeka-Obasi said the actual number of cases was likely higher because many people remained undiagnosed.

She described glaucoma as a leading cause of irreversible blindness in Nigeria, affecting millions, with Africa carrying the highest global burden.

Ms Emeka-Obasi attributed the problem partly to illiteracy and quackery, urging stakeholders to work together to tackle the “silent epidemic”.

She said the bureau had upgraded four public eye health centres and served more than 20,500 patients, and added that the bureau had conducted over 13,500 free eye screenings across the state.

According to her, more than 2,000 sight-restoring surgeries have also been carried out.

She said 10 vision centres had been established within primary healthcare centres to improve access to eye care.

Ms Emeka-Obasi said Governor Alex Otti of Abia signed an executive order establishing the bureau in July 2024 to prevent avoidable sight loss.

The governor, represented by Health Commissioner Enoch Uche, highlighted the state’s efforts to improve eye health services.

He said the government was upgrading eye care facilities and providing free screening services.

According to him, the administration is also working to ensure that facilities for glaucoma screening and treatment are accessible.

In a keynote address, Bernadine Ekpenyong, a doctor of optometry, said glaucoma remained the leading cause of irreversible blindness in Nigeria.

Ms Ekpenyong, a professor at the University of Calabar, said risk factors included ageing, heredity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

She stressed the need for early detection and regular eye examinations, particularly for people above 40.

The event organised by the bureau brought together researchers, clinicians, policymakers, development partners, and religious and traditional leaders.

Highlights included prizes for students from various schools who excelled in glaucoma essay and fine art competitions.

(NAN)