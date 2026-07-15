The police in Delta State have arrested four suspects over alleged armed robbery and cultism in separate operations across the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, on Tuesday in Asaba.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said that on 14 July, a joint team of Police operatives and members of the Civilian Anti-Cult group mobilised and trailed a suspected armed robbery gang on the Asaba–Benin Expressway.

He said the suspects, Stephen Danladi, 29 and Jude Christian, 26, were subsequently arrested. “A search of the suspects led to the recovery of two locally made pistols.

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“Preliminary interrogation yielded further intelligence, which led operatives to Issele-Asagba and Ogwashi-Uku, where one Jerry Egenus of Atuma-Iga, Oshimili North Local Government Area was arrested for alleged gun running and receiving stolen property,” Mr Edafe said.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly linked to a series of armed robbery incidents in Okpanam, Asaba and adjoining areas.

“The suspects and recovered exhibits are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the spokesman said.

Mr Edafe also said that in a sustained fight against cultism, operatives of the Ogwashi-Uku Police Division responded to a distress call at the polytechnic area, where a suspected cult member, 24, was arrested.

The statement said the “non-student suspected to be a member of the Eiye confraternity was arrested on 10 July.

“Recovered from the suspect were one locally made pistol, three live cartridges, one expended cartridge and one dagger knife.

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“The suspect and the recovered exhibits are in police custody, while the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Mr Edafe quoted the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Yemi Oyeniyi, as reiterating the command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led and proactive policing aimed at dismantling criminal networks, combating cultism, and combating the proliferation of illegal firearms in the state.

Mr Oyeniyi urged the state residents to continue supporting the police with timely, credible and actionable information.

The police commissioner assured that the command would do all it could to safeguard lives and property throughout the state.

(NAN)